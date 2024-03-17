HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.76 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.