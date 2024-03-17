Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $226.26 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00022509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,782,894 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

