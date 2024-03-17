Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Horizen has a total market cap of $227.95 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $15.42 or 0.00022427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00071548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,783,769 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

