Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 25,399 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 783,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

