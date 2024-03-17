Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 2,053 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 3,962,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,407. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

