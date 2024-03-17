Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 2,890 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $253.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. The stock has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.80 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

