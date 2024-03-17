Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 78,556 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,556 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 1.52% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,414. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

