Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.15% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter.

PTRB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

