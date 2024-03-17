Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. 20,387,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.18. The company has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

