Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 66,952,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

