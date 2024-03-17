Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,723,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.