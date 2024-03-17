Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

