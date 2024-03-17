IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.20.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

