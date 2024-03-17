IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $1,556,157.08 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Stock Performance

IESC stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

IES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.