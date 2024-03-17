IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $1,556,157.08 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
IES Stock Performance
IESC stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
