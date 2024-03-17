IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 38,194 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 368,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.82 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

