IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,774 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS NOBL opened at $98.78 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

