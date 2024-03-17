IFP Advisors Inc Buys 439 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.24. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

