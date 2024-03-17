IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

