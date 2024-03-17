IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.03 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $199.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

