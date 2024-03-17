IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

