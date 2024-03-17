IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.72 Million Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.78 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

