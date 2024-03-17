IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

