IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,495 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

AMD stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

