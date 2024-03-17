IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,297 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

