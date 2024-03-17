IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

