Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.50.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
