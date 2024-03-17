Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $266.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

