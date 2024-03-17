Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Down 34.1 %

Shares of IMRX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 1,765.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 462,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.