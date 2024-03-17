Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,085 ($13.90) to GBX 1,040 ($13.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INCH stock opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.23) on Wednesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,800.00%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04). In other news, insider Duncan Tait bought 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($76,425.11). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04). 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

