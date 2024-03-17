Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,085 ($13.90) to GBX 1,040 ($13.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Inchcape Price Performance
INCH stock opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.23) on Wednesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Inchcape Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,800.00%.
Insider Activity at Inchcape
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.