Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.81

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 75346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

