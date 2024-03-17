Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.96

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.96 and traded as low as $34.34. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 1,334 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

