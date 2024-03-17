Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and traded as low as $34.63. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 160,509 shares changing hands.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.