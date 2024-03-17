Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and traded as low as $34.63. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 160,509 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

About Infineon Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.2547 dividend. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

