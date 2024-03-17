Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISV
Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %
Information Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.