Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.43. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

