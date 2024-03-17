Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Purchases 347,886 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Justin Platt acquired 347,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £100,886.94 ($129,259.37).
Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 28.65 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.98. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.62 ($0.51).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
