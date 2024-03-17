Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Purchases 347,886 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Justin Platt acquired 347,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £100,886.94 ($129,259.37).

Marston’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 28.65 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.98. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.62 ($0.51).

Get Marston's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.