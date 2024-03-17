Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells 56,080 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $108,795.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matterport by 21.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

