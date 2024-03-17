Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells 56,080 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $108,795.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84.

Matterport stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matterport by 21.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

