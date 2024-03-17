Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) vs. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Financial Comparison

Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG – Get Free Report) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Drilling Equipment and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Integrated Drilling Equipment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Drilling Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Schlumberger 0 0 13 0 3.00

Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $70.87, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Drilling Equipment N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger 12.68% 21.97% 9.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Integrated Drilling Equipment and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.8% of Integrated Drilling Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Integrated Drilling Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Drilling Equipment and Schlumberger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Drilling Equipment N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) N/A Schlumberger $33.14 billion 2.28 $4.20 billion $2.92 18.11

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Drilling Equipment. Integrated Drilling Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Integrated Drilling Equipment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services. The Electrical Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services rig electrical and control systems, such as silicon controlled rectifier units, variable frequency drive units, electrical cabling, lighting systems, closed circuit video systems, gas and fire detection systems, and communication systems. This segment also offers rig power systems, AC and DC drive systems and MCC, electrical rig up, engine generators, automation, controls/sensors, hydraulic power units, other rig related hydraulic solutions, system integration, hydraulic system design, testing, and rig up/support products and services. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides drilling rigs and components. This segment designs, manufactures, and services land-based drilling rigs, and rig subsystems and parts; offers drilling rig services comprising mechanical services, assembly testing, rig refurbishment and inspection, new rig fabrication, and completion of land rig packages; and fabricates mud tanks, masts and substructures, dog houses, and other drilling rig related products. Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea, an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.