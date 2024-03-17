Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 51,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

