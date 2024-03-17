Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

