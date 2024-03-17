International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

