International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
