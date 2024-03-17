International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

