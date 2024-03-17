Internet Computer Price Tops $12.67 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $171.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00018556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00083222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,108,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,986,425 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

