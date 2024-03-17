InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.99

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.99. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

