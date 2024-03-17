inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 18th.

inTEST Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INTT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on inTEST

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Earnings History for inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.