inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 18th.

inTEST Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INTT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

