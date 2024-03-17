inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

