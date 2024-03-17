Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 3.8 %

INTU opened at $625.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.14.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.