Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.50 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.03.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

