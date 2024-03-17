Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,435,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $122.28 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.