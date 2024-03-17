Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.