Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.