Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ISDB opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.