Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:ISDB opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
