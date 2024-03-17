Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ISDB opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

