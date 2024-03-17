Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMV opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.