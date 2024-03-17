Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

